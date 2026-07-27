'We owed you a better ending' - Kylian Mbappe sends emotional open letter to France fans after 2026 World Cup disappointment

A large part of the letter is dedicated to French fans, who followed the team's adventures despite the significant time difference. Mbappe noted the dedication of fans throughout France and beyond. "You stayed up late, sometimes until the dead of night depending on the time zone, to watch us play on the other side of the world. You gathered at home, in bars, with family or friends, all over France and beyond," he emphasised.

"Others were right there with us, in the stadiums, flags draped over their shoulders. Children with shining eyes, men and women of all backgrounds and generations, united by the same joy: the joy of sharing. That's the power of this sport. And you never gave up on us, even in the toughest moments, even when we least deserved it. This story was written by millions of hands, not just eleven on the field, all driven by the same passion.

"Above all, it's passion, the same passion that drives us on the pitch and drives you, in front of the screen and in the stands. That's what we experienced together, an incredible story."