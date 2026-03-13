It was only on Thursday that reports emerged that presidential candidate Victor Font and his team at FC Barcelona had made contact with Manchester City to negotiate a transfer for Erling Haaland. The striker’s agent has now responded to this. Barca boss Joan Laporta has also commented.
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"We have great respect": Speculation over a blockbuster transfer involving Erling Haaland and FC Barcelona is gaining fresh momentum
Speaking to El Chringuito, Rafaela Pimenta said: "We have great respect and admiration for Barcelona, but there has been absolutely no contact – neither with Erling Haaland nor with Barcelona’s management – regarding potential transfers."
The 53-year-old added: "The player extended his contract a few months ago. He is very happy at Manchester City, things are going brilliantly for him, and we really have nothing to discuss regarding a transfer as long as everything is going so well at Manchester City."
Haaland to Barça? Laporta takes aim at Font
Despite this denial, during the final presidential debate between him and the current incumbent, Laporta stuck to his version of events and stated: "We are negotiating a purchase option for Erling Haaland in case he wants to leave Manchester City."
Laporta responded immediately, saying: “The player’s agent has already denied what Mr Font claimed. This lie, which Mr Font has fabricated, has already been refuted. It has backfired on you; you have no sense of how ridiculous you are. You have already denied what you are saying.”
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Rumours at Barça over Lewandowski’s successor
Haaland is under contract with City until 2034 and is therefore unlikely to come cheap for any interested clubs. To make matters worse, Barcelona is in serious financial trouble and is therefore not really in a position to afford large transfer fees.
With Robert Lewandowski’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Barca are desperately searching for a new striker. According to recent media reports, Atlético Madrid’s Julián Álvarez is the leading candidate to succeed the Pole, though the Catalans would likely have to fork out a three-figure million sum for the Argentine as well.
Furthermore, it is not yet set in stone that Lewandowski will actually leave the club at the end of the season. He himself has not yet made a final decision about his future, the Pole explained recently: “I don’t know. Because I need to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right moment yet.”
Erling Haaland: Performance statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games 40 Goals 29 Assists 7