WATCH: Mathis Albert scores winner as United States complete perfect U17 World Cup group stage

After entering as a halftime substitute for Jamir Johnson, Mathis Albert made an immediate impact, breaking the deadlock with a well-placed right-footed finish from inside the box following an excellent assist from Máximo Carrizo.

The 23-year-old forward, who had been threatening the Czech defense throughout the second half with multiple attempts, finally found the breakthrough that proved to be the difference in a tightly contested match. Albert's goal continued his impressive tournament form, having already showcased his technical ability with three successful dribbles in earlier group matches.