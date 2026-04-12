Manchester City secured a convincing 3-0 victory over hosts Chelsea this Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League’s 32nd round.

The win lifts City to 64 points from 31 games, cutting the gap to leaders Arsenal—who have 70 points after 32 matches—to just six points, ramping up the title race.

Meanwhile, Chelsea, managed by Liam Rossier, remain on 48 points in sixth place after 32 matches, underlining their inconsistent form this season.

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Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have been dealt a major blow with the loss of their star player ahead of the clash with Real Madrid.

Manchester City started with: “Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdulkadir Khosanov, Matheus Nunes, Marc Ghee, Nico Aurili, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, Ryan Sharqi, Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland”.

Chelsea, managed by Liam Rosenior, replied with Robert Sánchez, Malo Justo, Wesley Fofana, Gorel Hato, Marc Cucurella, André Santos, Moisés Caicedo, Estefão, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and João Pedro.

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Paris Saint-Germain snatches a goal from Barcelona.

