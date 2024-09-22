Neymar scoring goals in Al-Hilal training after injury nightmareGetty/Al-Hilal
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Neymar looks lethal after 11-month injury nightmare! Brazil superstar pings shots into the top corner as Al-Hilal forward continues ‘gearing up’ for return to action

NeymarSaudi Pro LeagueAl HilalBrazil

Neymar is looking sharp as he prepares to end his 11-month injury nightmare, with the Brazilian picking out the top corner during Al-Hilal training.

  • Damaged knee ligaments in October 2023
  • Has taken in a long road to recovery
  • Stepping up fitness ahead of long-awaited return
