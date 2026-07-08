AFP
VIDEO: 'A day I'll never forget' - Lionel Messi & Mohamed Salah World Cup handshakes leaves Emma Hayes elated as Ian Wright labels USWNT boss 'the queen GOAT'
Emma Hayes enjoys 'kid again' moment
Even for a manager who has won almost everything there is to win in the club game and guided the United States to Olympic glory, the magnitude of the World Cup can still provide overwhelming moments. Hayes found herself in the middle of the action on Tuesday when she was selected to preside over the pre-match ceremonies for the knockout tie between Argentina and Egypt.
Standing between legendary captains Messi and Salah, Hayes was visibly delighted to be part of the occasion. Reflecting on the experience, she first took to her Instagram story to write, "I still can't believe the game I've just witnessed but to meet Messi and Salah, I felt like a kid again," before uploading a video of the moment in a separate feed post with the caption: "Getting a chance to shake the hands of two of the greatest players, the sport has ever produced in a game that was full of excitement, was a day I will never forget. I just friggin love football."
It was under this specific post that Arsenal legend Wright left his comment, labeling the USWNT boss "the queen GOAT."
Watch the clip
Argentina secure a World Cup thriller
The game itself more than lived up to the pre-match hype, as Hayes and her son Harry watched from the stands as an instant classic unfolded. It looked as though Egypt might pull off a massive upset until a late flurry of goals from the defending world champions turned the game on its head. The comeback was sparked in the 79th minute by Tottenham defender Cristian Romero.
Messi, predictably, was the man to haul his side level shortly after. Messi equalized a few minutes later, extending his World Cup record with the 21st goal of his career, as Argentina piled on the pressure. The dramatic turnaround was completed in the 92nd minute when Enzo Fernandez powered home a header to secure a 3-2 victory and send the Albiceleste into the quarterfinals.
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to 2027 World Cup
While Hayes is currently soaking up the atmosphere of the men's tournament as a fan and guest of honour, her long-term focus remains firmly on her own squad. Having taken over the USWNT in May 2024, she has already transformed the team's fortunes. After leading the Americans to the Olympic gold medal in Paris back in 2024, the pressure will be on to reclaim the ultimate prize next year.
When the 2026 tournament concludes, Hayes will turn all her attention to the 2027 Women's World Cup scheduled to take place in Brazil. With a rejuvenated squad and a gold medal already in the trophy cabinet under her tenure, the U.S. will head into that tournament as heavy favourites to secure their fifth world title and re-establish their dominance on the global stage.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting