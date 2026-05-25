VIDEO: Lamine Yamal shares Gavi's euphoric reaction to Spain World Cup call-up after injury-ravaged season at Barcelona

Yamal was on hand to witness and share the pure joy of team-mate Gavi as the midfielder's place in the final Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup was confirmed. For Gavi, the announcement serves as the ultimate validation following a season defined by a rigorous rehabilitation process. The combative 21-year-old had missed a significant portion of the campaign after a devastating knee injury required surgery, leaving his participation in the2026 World Cup in doubt for months.

Despite the layoff, Gavi’s form since returning to the Blaugrana engine room has managed to convince national team boss Luis de la Fuente that he was ready for the physical demands of a major tournament. Yamal was present when the news broke and highlighted just how much the selection meant to his close friend after such a challenging period in his young career.