VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp delivers brutal snub to Man Utd & claims his Liverpool side were BETTER than iconic three-peat Chicago Bulls

Speaking exclusively to GOAL, the legendary former Liverpool manager was put on the spot with a series of quick-fire comparisons between football giants and American sports icons. When asked to choose between the New York Knicks and Manchester United, Klopp didn't hesitate to side with the NBA franchise, a move that will undoubtedly delight Liverpool fans while stinging supporters at Old Trafford.

Despite United’s status as 20-time English champions and one of the most successful clubs in history, Klopp’s allegiance clearly remains on the red side of Merseyside. His time at Anfield was defined by a fierce rivalry with the Red Devils, and Klopp chose the Knicks in what appeared to be a calculated and tongue-in-cheek dismissal of his former Premier League adversaries.