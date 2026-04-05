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VIDEO: Dominik Szoboszlai ushered away from disgruntled Liverpool fans by Federico Chiesa after shoulder shrug & call for support after FA Cup horror show at Man City
Frustration boils over
Following a crushing 4-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4, footage circulated on social media showing Szoboszlai clashing with the travelling supporters. The Hungarian midfielder was filmed approaching the away end, raising his arms in apparent frustration at the negative reaction from the crowd. As tensions threatened to escalate further, Chiesa intervened to defuse the situation, gently ushering his team-mate away from the stands.
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Standout star issues 'catastrophic' season warning
The on-pitch confrontation mirrors the internal frustration brewing within the squad, especially for their standout performer. Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool's main star this season, registering 12 goals and eight assists across 44 appearances in all competitions, racking up 3,938 minutes. Speaking after the heavy defeat, he did not hold back in his assessment. "We are playing a catastrophic season. If we don't wake up immediately, we will also be eliminated from the Champions League. We have to look in the mirror and ask ourselves if we are giving everything for this shirt. What we showed today is unacceptable for a club like Liverpool," he stated emphatically.
A season on the brink
Liverpool have endured a deeply inconsistent campaign, and this latest collapse at the Etihad has only amplified the scrutiny. The club have struggled to maintain the high standards set in previous years, and the supporters' patience is clearly wearing thin. The reaction from Szoboszlai towards the fans highlights the immense pressure the players are operating under, even for someone who has carried the team creatively. With domestic cup hopes dashed and their Premier League position precarious, the entire squad must now find a way to rally. Failing to secure vital points in the coming weeks could see an already disastrous domestic run spiral entirely out of control.
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What next for Liverpool?
The Reds have little time to dwell on their FA Cup exit, as a gruelling schedule awaits. They face a monumental UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg away against Paris Saint-Germain on April 8, before hosting Fulham in the Premier League on April 11. The return leg against PSG follows on April 14 at Anfield. Their domestic run-in continues with a crucial Merseyside derby at Everton on April 19, followed by fixtures against Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and concluding the season at home against Brentford on May 24.