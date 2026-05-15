USWNT star Sam Coffey undergoes minor knee surgery as Manchester City midfielder begins summer rehab

Manchester City were recently crowned Women’s Super League champions, but the club confirmed Friday that midfielder Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week. Coffey joined City in January and quickly grew into a starting role in midfield, becoming a key piece in helping the club claim its first WSL title since 2016.

“We can confirm that Sam Coffey underwent minor knee surgery earlier this week,” Manchester City said in a statement.

The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder will now begin her rehabilitation process with City’s medical team.