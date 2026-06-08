USMNT World Cup notebook: Mauricio Pochettino embraces 5,500-fan California welcome as Chris Richards returns to full training

One of the more fun, and sometimes awkward situations at a press conference is when a player is asked to talk about the person next to them. That happened twice on Monday with two of the USMNT's star strikers.

Freese was asked about Ricardo Pepi's game as the PSV star sat next to him. Pepi played a starring role against Senegal, doing his part to set up both goals as he looks to push for a starting gig.

"All three of them are pretty good at scoring goals, I would say," Feese said of the strikers. "I see that every single day in training. Obviously, there are a myriad strengths and characteristics of each player, and Pepi obviously had a huge, huge role in the game. in Charlotte. He did a fantastic job setting up some different things. I think the entire attacking group, strikers, wingers, 10s, etc. have done a great job these last two friendlies of creating chances and being fluid."

Captain Tim Ream, meanwhile, was asked about Folarin Balogun as he sat next to the Monaco star.

"I think it's just how sharp he is," Ream said. "His movements, left, right, being able to hold the ball up and bring other players in, and then his movement in behind, being in positions and putting himself in goal-scoring positions, is something that we've been crying out for for a long time with the team in the group. He's probably the most annoying striker for me to have to deal with in training because he is so quick with his movements, physically strong, and able to seemingly glide past people.

"Obviously, the other guys are different. They're all different profiles, different types of players, and we saw Pepi bringing Christian [Pulisic] into the play, and being able to lay balls off and dishing out assists in that way. They all bring different challenges, and I think that, as defenders, you want to see that in training. You want to be able to play against different types of strikers, and they all bring something different."