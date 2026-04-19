Getty Images Sport
USMNT superstars of the future: Taylor Twellman names two ‘special’ prospects but refuses to give teenage wonderkids ‘next Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo’ billing
- Getty
Rising stars in the Red Bull system
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Men’s Journal, Twellman pointed to the New York Red Bulls as a prime example of elite youth development. The club have successfully integrated exciting homegrown talent, specifically 18-year-old centre-forward Julian Hall and 17-year-old central midfielder Adri Mehmeti. Both teenagers are already making a significant impact in the first team. Hall has been prolific, netting seven goals in 10 total appearances, while Mehmeti has established a solid presence in the midfield with 10 appearances across all competitions, netting one goal in eight league matches. Twellman singled out both prospects as standout players in North America.
- Getty Images Sport
Rejecting legendary player comparisons
Despite their impressive statistics and rapid rise, the analyst quickly shut down hyperbolic comparisons for the New York Red Bulls duo. When asked if any prospects resembled all-time greats, he offered a highly cautious perspective. "I would say first off, I would never label someone the next Ronaldo, Messi, or Pelé because that’s also unfair," Twellman explained. "But we have young players in this league that are really, really interesting. I think the league has done a fantastic job of really making it a play-the-kids type of thing. Look at the New York Red Bulls, Hall and Mehmeti. These two kids are really special."
Establishing the core for World Cup group
While youth development thrives, the immediate focus remains on the national side's upcoming World Cup campaign. Drawn into Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay, and Turkey, the squad face a crucial test. Success in this group hinges entirely on an established core performing at their absolute peak. Twellman believes three specific individuals dictate the team's rhythm, as he stated: "The three players that have to have their best World Cup are Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Tyler Adams. Those are three players that determine the pulse of the team. They’re the faces."
- Getty Images Sport
Looking ahead to the global stage
Looking forward, the national team must navigate their challenging group stage to build crucial momentum. If their established European-based core can discover peak form, and emerging domestic talents continue their rapid development, the hosts will be strongly positioned to launch a deep run and challenge the world's elite under Mauricio Pochettino this summer.