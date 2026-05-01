USL, USLPA reach verbal agreement on landmark CBA after lengthy negotiation period

The USL and USL Players Association have agreed on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement for the USL Championship and USL Premier, the league announced late Thursday.

The USL and USLPA had been negotiating for nearly two years on terms, and the league has currently been operating without a CBA after the previous one expired in January. The new agreement is described as ‘tentative’ and still requires player ratification, although it has been hashed out at the negotiating table and accepted by all parties.

"This milestone represents a significant step forward for the league and its players, reflecting a shared commitment to the continued growth of the game and the advancement of professional standards. Both sides will now work through the remaining steps to finalize the CBA, and additional updates will be shared at a later time," the USL and USLPA said in a joint statement.

Sources confirmed to GOAL that after 60-plus sessions, the parties found common ground on a number of key issues, including minimum compensation, health insurance, and group licensing. The two sides agreed on a five-year deal, with an option for a sixth if certain clauses are met. In-season buyouts were removed from contracts. Protections for players contracted to clubs that cease operations, as was the case with North Carolina FC last winter, were also addressed - although sources declined to comment on the specifics.