Unai Emery joins Jose Mourinho & Carlo Ancelotti in exclusive elite manager club after Europa League triumph with Aston Villa

The Spanish manager further cemented his reputation as one of Europe’s great cup specialists after winning his fifth Europa League title with Aston Villa. As per Opta, the triumph moved him level with Giovanni Trapattoni, Mourinho and Ancelotti for the most major European final victories by a manager.

Emery also became only the second coach, alongside Ancelotti, to win a major European competition on five separate occasions. After previous Europa League successes with Sevilla and Villarreal, he delivered continental glory to Villa and ended the club’s lengthy trophy drought.

Villa controlled the final from the outset in Istanbul. Youri Tielemans opened the scoring with a volley before Emiliano Buendia doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time. Morgan Rogers added a third before the hour mark to seal a commanding 3-0 victory.







