Two trophies in six years! Frustration of contract rebel Bruno Fernandes is understandable - but Michael Owen explains why Mauricio Pochettino could be the man to get extension signed
Portuguese playmaker's contract is due to expire in 2027
The Red Devils’ talismanic club captain is only tied to terms through to the summer of 2027. A 12-month option can be triggered in that deal, easing some of the pressure on Premier League heavyweights.
A sale in January has, however, been mooted, with United aware that they need to cash in at the highest possible price if their skipper makes it clear that he will not be committing any more of his future to their collective cause.
He has been at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ since January 2020, when completing a transfer from Sporting, and is fast closing in on 350 appearances - with the 100-goal mark having already been passed.
The record books were rewritten last season when registering 21 assists across a single Premier League campaign, but 2026-27 has been a struggle for all concerned - with Michael Carrick being relieved of his managerial duties as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to step in.
There is still time in which to thrash out fresh terms with Fernandes, but interest from the Saudi Pro League refuses to go away. Eye-watering riches are on offer there, with it possible that a 32-year-old playmaker will favour one last big pay day in the Middle East over a prolonged stint in Manchester.
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Portuguese has won the FA Cup & League Cup with Man Utd
Asked if he can understand Fernandes’ frustration after giving his best years to United and only being rewarded with FA Cup and League Cup triumphs, Owen - who represents Casino.org, a platform designed to help British players make sense of the different online casinos operating in the UK - told GOAL: “Absolutely. And I think that's why the Manchester United fans love him. Obviously in recent weeks it's turned a little bit sour, but I think Man United fans can see that it's frustration from him as opposed to him being a bad egg.
“Of course, he's been rewarded financially very, very well, and he deserves to be because he's an elite player. He could have got that elsewhere and won more trophies, of that there's no doubt.
“Your career is quite circumstantial like that, isn't it? Sometimes you're in the right place at the right time. And unfortunately for Bruno, he'll probably end his career not winning as many trophies as possibly he should have. But that's just life - loads of players can point to the same as that.
“I suppose now as well, he's getting to a stage in his career whereby it's different for him, the trophies. He's very wealthy anyway, so it probably doesn't matter, but in general terms you tend to as a young kid go where opportunity is. And then in the guts of your career, you want to win things. And then at the end of your career, you're thinking of the future and maybe getting one last contract as long as it can be to really secure your life and your family's life for the future.
“You go through different phases in your career. I think that Bruno's entering that final phase and financially it will be as important to him as whether he can pick up another trophy or two.”
Will Fernandes see out the January window at Old Trafford?
Quizzed on whether he can see a future in which Fernandes remains at Old Trafford beyond the end of the winter window in 2027, ex-Red Devils striker Owen added: “I do see a way, especially when the new manager comes in, because a new manager has got to get the best out of all the players and has to put his arm around a few people.
“And you never know that could be a match made in heaven. They could get on like a house on fire, those two. And we all know when Bruno's at it, he's the best player in the Manchester United team. And they absolutely are going to need very good players to salvage the season.
“Absolutely, I could see them getting on really well and him signing a new contract eventually. But, as things stand at the moment, he's not in the club's good books - the outburst a few weeks ago. But I think it's a situation that can be easily retrieved.”
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Incoming coach Pochettino hoping to deliver reversal in fortune
In the immediate aftermath of United’s humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat at Como, Fernandes said of questionable tactics: “It's a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence.” He added when asked if then boss Carrick got his approach wrong: “That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me.”
Said comments attracted plenty of criticism, while generating more exit talk, but it remains to be seen whether the arrival of Pochettino - heading into a meeting with Liverpool on Sunday - will deliver a reversal in fortune for the Red Devils and a change of heart for their inspirational skipper.
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