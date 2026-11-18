‘Triple Espresso’ headlines Emma Hayes’ USWNT roster for World Cup qualifying as injuries rule out Naomi Girma and Emily Sonnett
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‘Triple Espresso’ has competition up front
The last time Hayes started Trinity Rodman, Sophia Wilson and Mallory Swanson together, Swanson scored the goal that beat Brazil for Olympic gold. Hayes has named all three to her 23-player USWNT roster for the CONCACAF W Championship, where a win over El Salvador on Nov. 27 would send the Americans to Brazil for the 2027 World Cup.
This is the third U.S. roster to feature all three forwards since Paris, and Ashley Sanchez has made her own case for a start. The North Carolina Courage forward won the NWSL Golden Boot with 20 goals. She also gave Hayes a look at how well she and Wilson can work together in October, when Wilson set up Sanchez to spark the comeback from two goals down against Spain. Swanson came off the bench to grab the 86th-minute equalizer in a 2-2 draw.
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Squad in full
GOALKEEPERS: Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 12), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals FC, 6), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 8)
DEFENDERS: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC; 72/3), Kate Del Fava (Utah Royals FC; 1/0), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 80/1), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 15/1), Tara Rudd (Washington Spirit; 12/0), Evelyn Shores (Angel City FC; 0/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 12/0), Kennedy Wesley (San Diego Wave FC; 9/1)
MIDFIELDERS: Croix Bethune (Kansas City Current; 7/1), Sam Coffey (Manchester City, ENG: 46/5), Lindsey Heaps (Denver Summit FC; 180/40), Claire Hutton (Bay FC; 22/1), Rose Lavelle (Gotham FC; 124/29), Lily Yohannes (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 22/1)
FORWARDS: Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 16/1), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 59/13), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 30/4), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Stars; 105/39), Alyssa Thompson (Chelsea FC, ENG; 34/4), Sophia Wilson (Portland Thorns FC; 65/25)
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
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Hayes goes into qualifying without two of her most experienced center backs. Girma, who last played for the U.S. in April, will stay with Chelsea to continue her recovery. She scored for the Blues against Real Sociedad in Champions League qualifying earlier this season. Sonnett is recovering from July surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in her left knee.
Tierna Davidson and Kennedy Wesley started together at center back in both October friendlies against Spain, giving Hayes a pairing she can turn to again in Texas. Angel City defender Evelyn Shores is the only player on the roster still waiting for her first senior cap.
In midfield, Manchester City’s Sam Coffey returns after missing the June and October windows. Lindsey Heaps leads the squad with 180 caps. She is one of seven players on this roster who appeared in the 5-0 qualifying win over Jamaica in 2022, when Wilson scored twice and Swanson set up Rodman for the final goal.
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
What comes next?
The USWNT take an 8-3-1 record into Hayes’ first CONCACAF tournament. Kickoff against El Salvador is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 27 at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium in Mansfield, Texas. All four quarterfinal winners qualify directly for the World Cup. A U.S. loss would mean a Dec. 2 play-in, where a win would earn a place in FIFA’s intercontinental playoffs.
“It’s been a great year of growth and learning for our team, and for a long time the focus has been on qualifying for the World Cup, so now that time has arrived,” Hayes said.
The tournament also awards three places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The U.S. have already qualified as hosts, so if the Americans finish in the top three, the fourth-place team will also go to the Games.
“I want to see relentless consistency from our players, individually and as a team, and I want us to be elite in both penalty boxes,” Hayes said. “If we can achieve that, I’m confident those performances will carry us through to meet our standards and goals. This is my first CONCACAF event and the first for many of our players, so we’re all looking forward to the experience.”
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