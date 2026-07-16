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Trevoh Chalobah to reunite with Cesc Fabregas as Como beat Crystal Palace & Inter to signing of Chelsea defender
Fabregas lands his man
Como’s aggressive recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing down as they close in on a deal for Chelsea academy graduate Chalobah. The Italian side, led by Fabregas, have turned their attention to the versatile defender to anchor their backline following their historic achievement last season, finishing fourth in Serie A to secure their place in the Champions League.
The move represents a significant coup for the Lariani, who have managed to convince the 27-year-old that his future lies at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. According to Sky Sport Italia, after weeks of speculation regarding his departure from Stamford Bridge, an agreement on the base of €35 million including bonuses is now within reach.
Chalobah broke into the Chelsea senior team in 2018, which gave him the opportunity to work with Fabregas for a year (albeit without ever playing together in a competitive game), and they are now set to reunite in Italy.
- AFP
Beating the heavyweight competition
The race for Chalobah was far from a one-horse race, with several established European clubs monitoring his situation. Inter had long been admirers of the Englishman, but the Nerazzurri ultimately baulked at the valuation set by the Blues’ hierarchy, opening the door for Como to step in.
Crystal Palace had also expressed strong interest in keeping the defender in the Premier League, following Chalobah's loan spell at Selhurst Park during the 2024-25 season, where he made 14 appearances and scored three goals before Chelsea recalled him midway through the campaign. However, the project in Lombardy has proven more persuasive. Como president Mirwan Suwarso admitted that the club had been strategic in their approach, even hinting at discussions with other Italian executives to gauge the market before making their move.
Suwarso opens up on negotiations
Speaking about the intense nature of the transfer market, Suwarso provided a rare insight into the club's philosophy during the pursuit of the Chelsea man, who is currently contracted to Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028 with an option for a further year. He revealed a phone call with a rival president to discuss the competition for English talent, illustrating the club's unique way of doing business in Serie A.
“We were mentioned in the media for being in competition with another Italian club for an English player,” said Suwarso. “I said to myself, why don’t I just call the president of the other club to say ‘if you want him, take him, we’ll step back. But if you buy him, give me one of yours...’ He told me ‘thanks for the call, I appreciate it, we’ll let you know’.”
- Getty Images Sport
A new era for the Blues defender
For Chalobah, the move to Italy offers a fresh start after finding himself on the fringes of the first-team squad in west London. This comes despite his consistency when called upon, having made 47 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea last season and scoring three goals, as the team finished tenth in the league.
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