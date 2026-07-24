Real Madrid are now open to letting Aurelien Tchouameni leave this summer, according to "The Sun", with the British newspaper reporting strong interest in the French midfielder from Manchester United.

Eduardo Camavinga, meanwhile, faces pressure of his own. "Nicolo Schira" says the other Frenchman in Madrid's midfield must prove himself in this summer's pre-season camp to stay with Los Blancos, despite reports the club are willing to offload him too.