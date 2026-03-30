Bayern Munich’s supervisory board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has reacted calmly to rumours of a possible departure by star player Michael Olise. The Frenchman was loosely linked with Liverpool FC last week, and Real Madrid and FC Barcelona are also said to be keeping a close eye on the winger’s progress.
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"They all make people smile": Nobody at FC Bayern takes the rumours about a superstar seriously
"These rumours make everyone at the club smile," Rummenigge clarified in an interview with a journalist from the Spanish sports newspaper AS. "You know better than anyone else how the media circus works. He still has three years left on his contract – there’s nothing more to say on the matter. People come to the stadium because of players like him," he added.
Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl and CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen had already declared Olise unsellable. “We’re not wasting a thought on that,” said Eberl in Sport Bild regarding a possible departure for Olise. "Whichever club tries to woo him: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern," Dreesen was certain that the Frenchman would not be leaving Munich any time soon.
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Vinicius Junior at Bayern Munich? "That's not even a question"
There is also constant speculation about Vinicius Junior leaving. Real Madrid’s star player is set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals next week. When asked whether the Brazilian would be a good fit for Bayern, Rummenigge replied: “That’s not even a question: he’s priceless and already at the perfect club. It wouldn’t surprise me if he is one of Florentino Pérez’s (Real president, ed.) favourite players.”
Rummenigge was unable to say with certainty how Vini Jr.’s career will unfold: “I’ve heard that Saudi clubs have approached him, but I don’t think he’ll leave. Florentino will do everything to keep him,” he predicted.
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Karl-Heinz Rummenigge raves about Real Madrid's Fede Valverde
In an interview, Rummenigge raved about a Real Madrid player, but it wasn’t Vinicius Junior. “I must admit that I’m a big fan of Valverde – and have been for a long time, even before his hat-trick against City,” said the Bayern boss.
At Real Madrid, the Uruguayan has been shining in central midfield in recent weeks, a position that has been reshuffled following, among other things, Toni Kroos’s retirement. "He was the one pulling the strings, ensuring that the strikers could shine," said Rummenigge, looking back on the Kroos era at Real. "Filling that gap is no easy task," he added.
Michael Olise's statistics for the 2025/26 season:
Games: 39 Minutes played: 3128 Goals: 16 Assists: 27