These trousers raise so many questions: Serge Gnabry celebrates Bayern Munich’s 3–2 win in Freiburg wearing a very unusual item of clothing

Lennart Karl had just put his shirt back on – having taken it off to celebrate his goal – when Tom Bischof suddenly came round the corner wearing a pair of white boxer shorts covered in prints of his teammate Leon Goretzka’s smiling face.

After Goretzka had politely declined to put on the garment – which was as hideous as it was funny – Serge Gnabry eventually donned it, much to the delight of his teammates and the Bayern fans in the stadium.









Later, a huge towel featuring Goretzka’s face – complete with a bare chest – also made an appearance. Even Goretzka had to have a good laugh at that. It wasn’t entirely clear what the stunt was all about. But at least the players later explained that it wasn’t a prank or even some strange gesture of affection for the midfielder, who is leaving in the summer. Rather, a Bayern fan had brought the curious items into the stadium. And when double goalscorer and match-winner Tom Bischof saw them, he promptly borrowed the items and took them to his teammates. That’s how Gnabry’s special fashion show came about.