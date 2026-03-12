The table sometimes lies, as Eugen Polanski knows only too well. Borussia Mönchengladbach are twelfth, which sounds comfortable, but in reality the alarm bells have been ringing in the Lower Rhine region for some time ahead of Friday's basement battle with FC St. Pauli (8.30 p.m./Sky). Only one point separates Borussia from the Kiezkickers in the relegation spot, which is why coach Polanski says: "Now come the games in which we have to score points."
"There are no more excuses": Alarm bells are ringing in Gladbach
Despite mediocre performances, Borussia has been hovering above the relegation zone for weeks, but concerns about the club's third relegation in its history are growing. So much so that the fan umbrella organisation sent a message before the match against St. Pauli. "A glance at the table shows that only a home win counts. A very important phase is now beginning, there are no more excuses," was the message from the FPMG Supporters Club.
Indeed, Gladbach are facing the much-cited weeks of truth: their next opponents are St. Pauli, Cologne, Heidenheim, Leipzig and Mainz. In the first half of the season, Gladbach earned 13 points and conceded only one goal against these five teams. Repeating this record would put Gladbach, and thus Polanski, on safe ground. After the recent matches against the big teams in the league, the VfL coach, who got off to a strong start, now averages only 1.09 points – less than his predecessor Gerardo Seoane (1.13).
A 17-year-old is now expected to help: attacking player Wael Mohya recently scored in Munich (1-4), with only Youssoufa Moukoko and Florian Wirtz younger when they scored their first Bundesliga goal. "There are worse things than scoring your first goal against Bayern. That will stay with the lad forever, which makes me extremely happy," said Polanski.
Gladbach lost to St. Pauli once before under floodlights.
The creative Moyha could return to the starting line-up against St. Pauli, at least according to Polanski. "The question is: how do we deal with this now? And how does Wael deal with it? In the best case scenario, he'll take this momentum with him into the next home game," he said. Borussia has certainly had good experiences with teenagers in the relegation battle. When the situation was last this serious in 2011, an 18-year-old goalkeeper named Marc-Andre ter Stegen made his debut.
Gladbach, on the other hand, has had bad experiences with evening games against St. Pauli: at the beginning of December, they lost 1-2 in the cup quarter-finals. A result that is likely to have far more dramatic consequences this time around.