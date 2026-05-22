The stage is set for the future stars of world football at the FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 in Qatar as groups finalised for 48-team

The prestigious tournament returns to Qatar in its expanded format after a successful edition

last year in the Middle-East nation. FIFA U17 World Cup 2026 draw held at Zurich as next gen of stars gear up. The official draw for the 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup to be held in Qatar was held in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday as the 48-team global youth showpiece returns to the Middle-East.

The tournament will be held from 19 November 2026 and will run till 13 December 2026.

Qatar are hosting the tournament for a second year running after successfully debuting the 48-team format last year. Once again, 48 teams have been divided into 12 groups of four, with 104 scintillating matches lined up.



