Midfielder Enzo Fernández has been suspended for two matches by Chelsea FC following comments he made during the international break. However, his agent, Javier Pastore, believes the punishment is completely excessive, as he has now stated in an interview with The Athletic.
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The row over Enzo Fernández continues! Following his suspension at Chelsea, agent Javier Pastore has now stepped in
"The punishment is completely unfair – suspending the player for two matches, which are also absolutely crucial for Chelsea as they are fighting for a place in the Champions League and he is one of the team’s key players," explained Pastore.
He added: "I think it’s far too harsh given Chelsea’s current situation, and there’s no real reason or justification for why he was suspended."
Rosenior on Fernandez: "He's gone too far!"
Fernandez had left his future at Stamford Bridge open following the team’s exit from the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain. In an interview with the Argentine media a few days later, the 25-year-old emphasised that he would like to live in Madrid should he leave London, as it reminded him of Buenos Aires.
However, the Blues were not prepared to let those comments stand and subsequently dropped the 25-year-old from the squad, as, according to manager Liam Rosenior, he had “crossed a line during the international break.”
Enzo's advisor: "It's only natural for an Argentine to say that"
Fernandez and his agent find the situation baffling, yet “Enzo has accepted it because he is an extremely professional player who gives his all wherever he plays and respects decisions. However, we do not understand this sanction, as he did not mention any club or say that he wanted to leave Chelsea.”
The Argentine had merely “mentioned the city because he was asked which European city he would like to live in one day, and he said Madrid because of the language, as it is similar to that of Buenos Aires, and because it makes sense – it is only natural for an Argentine to say that – and also because of the culture, the weather … but at no point does he say that he wants to leave Chelsea or London.”
Chelsea signed the midfielder from Benfica Lisbon in January 2023 for a record fee of around €121 million and immediately signed him to a long-term contract running until 2032. Fernández was named the tournament’s best young player during Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.
Enzo Fernandez: Performance statistics 2025/26
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Premier League
30
8
3
Champions League
10
3
2
FA Cup
2
1
1
EFL Cup
4
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