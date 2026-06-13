The Rondo, USMNT edition: Could Folarin Balogun be the missing piece for World Cup success? Are the Americans better than we thought they are?

The USMNT started their World Cup campaign in the best way possible Friday night, battering Paraguay, 4-1. There was a lot to like on the night. Christian Pulisic was excellent for 45 minutes. Folarin Balogun looks like a real goalscoring threat. Malik Tillman, Antonee Robinson, and Sergino Dest were dribbling players for fun. And then there's that weird stat that Chris Richards completed 83-of-83 passes - which seems like quite a lot.
All said, it was a welcome change from the early days of Mauricio Pochettino's reign. The U.S. were aggressive, clinical, and also a really good watch. These can only be good things.
Of course, the hype train is now taking off. There is an expectation that they can do something here. Dominant wins like that don't fall off trees, and say what you will about Paraguay - they were bad - the U.S. can take a lot of really encouraging signs here. But does the win materially change anything? Are we now expecting a deeper run? And who was the best performer on the night? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.