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Haytham Mohamed

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The Quarter-Billion Deal: Al-Hilal Reaches Agreement with the Netherlands' World Cup Surprise Package.. A Slap That Saved His Career and Now "the Beginning of the End for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom"

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Al Hilal
C. Summerville
West Ham United
Netherlands
Feyenoord
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
World Cup

A huge summer transfer..

From the narrow alleyways of Rotterdam, where he sharpened his game in street football, to the roar of English stadiums, where he has become a nightmare for defenders, Dutch star Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in his career. This time, in Saudi Arabia.

Every reliable source agreed on Tuesday evening that Riyadh giants Al Hilal have sealed a deal for Summerville. He will join the club's galaxy of stars in the first team this summer.

The winger stood on the brink of a move from West Ham United to Italian capital side Roma. Then Al Hilal swooped at the last moment and convinced the player to change course.

His signing lays bare Al Hilal's enormous ambitions for the new 2026-2027 season, with the club desperate to reclaim their grip on domestic and continental football.

In the lines that follow, we run through the key talking points after Al Hilal wrapped up the deal for Crysencio Summerville, with the official announcement still to come.


  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Details of the Somerville deal following his standout performance at the World Cup

    Start with the details of the deal for Dutch star Crysencio Summerville, whom Riyadh giants Al Hilal have secured a signing for, according to many reliable sources.

    Sports journalist David Ornstein laid out the financial details on his official account on the platform "X" this Tuesday evening. They break down as follows:

    * Firstly: Al Hilal are paying an estimated 55 million pounds sterling to English club West Ham United as a fixed fee for the deal.

    * Secondly: A clause commits Al Hilal to pay a further 5 million pounds sterling to West Ham United in "bonuses and incentives".

    That takes the total value of the deal to 60 million pounds sterling ("70 million euros"), around 300 million Saudi riyals.

    Al Hilal took the gamble of paying this enormous sum, which exceeds a quarter of a billion riyals, after Summerville's superb performances at the 2026 World Cup. They read as follows:

    - Matches: 6.

    - Minutes: 388.

    - Goal contributions: 5.

    - Goals: 2.

    - Assists: 3.

    Summerville was the Netherlands' World Cup surprise, all the more so as the 2026 tournament was his first major international appearance.

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  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    Somerville: An Early Slap That Saved His Professional Career!

    The Crysencio Summerville deal itself could prove a "masterstroke" for Riyadh giants Al Hilal, for the following reasons:

    * Firstly: it adds a skilful player to the first-team ranks.

    * Secondly: he is young, "24 years old".

    * Thirdly: he continually learns from his mistakes.

    * Fourthly: he possesses tactical flexibility.

    The first and second points need no discussion. What deserves a closer look is the matter of learning from mistakes, along with that tactical flexibility.

    Nicknamed "Spikenisse" after the area where he grew up, Summerville began his football career in the youth ranks of Dutch giants Feyenoord, who sent him out on "loan" to Dordrecht in January 2019.

    That loan stemmed from Summerville's involvement in violent "clashes" with his Feyenoord teammate at the time, Mats Wieffer. It started with an altercation in training that spilled over into a brawl in the dressing room and the restaurant.

    Feyenoord's management responded by suspending Summerville from training and from matches, before sending him out on loan to Dordrecht in January 2019, as mentioned.

    Summerville later admitted the incident felt like a "slap in the face", one that made him understand the meaning of responsibility and how to become a professional player.

  • Al Hilal v Al Shorta: AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport

    Summerville deal: "the beginning of the end" for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom

    That brings us to Crysencio Summerville's tactical flexibility, which stands to benefit Riyadh giants Al-Hilal enormously.

    Summerville is primarily a left winger. Yet he has also filled in on the right flank, as he did for the senior Netherlands national side at the 2026 World Cup.

    The Dutchman has shone on both wings, whether at club level or with his country, which could mean one of the following once he arrives at Al-Hilal:

    * First: he takes up the right wing on a regular basis, with Brazilian star Malcom de Oliveira offloaded in the current summer transfer window.

    * Second: captain Salem Al-Dawsari finds himself sidelined, with Summerville the first-choice left winger, Malcom staying put or another right-sided player arriving.

    Put simply, signing the 24-year-old Summerville marks the real beginning of the end for either Malcom or Salem at Al-Hilal, perhaps even for both.

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  • West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    At Last.. A Quick Overview of Somerville's Football Career and His Personal Statistics

    Having opened with the details of the deal, let us close with a quick tour of Crysencio Summerville's clubs and the numbers he has posted in the game.

    The Dutchman came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord, as we mentioned, before loan spells at local side Dordrecht and then compatriots ADO Den Haag.

    In the summer of 2020, Summerville joined Leeds United. He spent a season with the youth setup before earning an official promotion to the first team.

    Alongside him in that first team sat Brazilian star Raphinha Dias during the 2021-2022 season, before Raphinha completed his move to Catalan giants Barcelona.

    Here is the intriguing part. Raphinha's name is also linked to Riyadh giants Al Hilal, which means the pair could line up together again should reports of the club's interest in the Barcelona man prove true.

    Either way, Summerville represented the Leeds United first team until 30 June 2024, where he racked up the following figures:

    * Matches: 89.

    * Goal contributions: 38.

    * Goals: 25

    * Assists: 13.

    The 2023-2024 campaign was his standout. He scored 21 goals and set up 10 more across all competitions, and he collected the award for the best player in the English Championship.

    West Ham United came calling in the summer of 2024. Summerville turned out 56 times across various competitions for the London side, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists.

    All that remains now is the official announcement, and then the wait to see what Summerville produces for Al Hilal on the green rectangle.