The downfall of Zhang Jindong: the former Inter owner forced to sell off his entire personal fortune to pay off his debts

Zhang Jindong has thus become the first founder of a major Chinese private enterprise to see his personal wealth completely wiped out as a result of a restructuring. Not only were all his shareholdings in 38 group companies transferred, but also his indirect 4.15% stake in Suning.com and 1.64 billion shares in the same company, which had already been pledged and frozen: today, neither he nor his wife hold any freely disposable assets, with all assets having been transferred to a trust intended to satisfy creditors.



