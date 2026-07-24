Man Utd's 'little Messi', Liverpool's 16-year-old sensation and 10 teenage wonderkids to watch as Premier League clubs kick off pre-season friendlies

If there is one player on this list around whom there is a similar buzz to that which followed Ngumoha and, in particular, Dowman last summer, then it is Man Utd forward JJ Gabriel. Ever since it came to light that he had been nicknamed 'Little Messi' during his early teenage years within the United academy there has been a sense of anticipation regarding his eventual ascension to the senior ranks.

Well, that time is likely to come over the summer as United embark on a whistle-stop tour of Europe that will take them to cities such as Dublin, Gothenburg and Wroclaw. Though Gabriel did not feature in the Red Devils' opening friendly of the summer against Wrexham, he is expected to be given chances to impress by Michael Carrick before the new Premier League season arrives.

Despite only turning 15 in October, Gabriel was the star of United's U18s last season, as he netted 23 goals in as many league games to be named the U18s Premier League's Player of the Season, while he also led the way for the Red Devils en route to them reaching the FA Youth Cup final.

Already an England U17 international, Gabriel - who can play either as a striker or a wide forward - is regarded as having one of the highest ceilings of any United academy graduate of the past couple of decades, and there is real hope that he will make an instant impact when he takes to the pitch this summer.