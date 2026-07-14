Surgery on the cards? Concern for Arsenal as William Saliba forced out of France’s World Cup semi-final clash with Spain after struggling with long-standing injury

Saliba collapsed to the pitch under no pressure while carrying the ball during France's World Cup semi-final against Spain. The defender kicked the ball out of play and was substituted for Maxence Lacroix. The match ended in a 2-0 victory for Spain, who advance to the final to face the winner of England and Argentina.

According to the Daily Mail, Saliba told his team-mates: "My back is gone, my back is gone." The incident heavily compounds existing fears regarding his fitness, as reports from L'Equipe recently indicated that he might need to undergo surgery. Arsenal have been closely monitoring the situation ahead of August.