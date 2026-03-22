Inter hit a snag in Florence, slowing their title charge as Milan close the gap and are now six points behind; On the other hand, Fiorentina have picked up a crucial point, both for the table and, above all, for morale; behind the 1-1 draw against Cristian Chivu’s side lies a clear message to all their rivals: the Viola are alive and kicking, continuing to keep the relegation zone at bay and racking up their third positive result in the league (one win and two draws). The Nerazzurri had taken the lead through a goal from Pio Esposito in the first minute of the match; in the second half, Cher Ndour scored the equaliser in the 77th minute.
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Stramaccioni: "Kean and Retegui will be the starting strike partnership for Gattuso's Italy, with Pio Esposito coming on as a substitute"
"KEAN AND RETEGUI ARE THE STARTING STRIKERS FOR ITALY"
Analysing the match in the DAZN studios, Andrea Stramaccioni also spoke about the battle between Kean and Pio Esposito, predicting Italy’s likely strike partnership ahead of Thursday’s World Cup play-off against Northern Ireland: “Gattuso takes over from Spalletti at the national team and is banking on Kean and Retegui; that’s his trademark, his DNA with the national team. Then, of course, Pio Esposito’s development is great news for Italian football, but I think he’ll come on as a substitute because I’m convinced that the Kean-Retegui strike partnership is our manager’s trademark. Touch wood, perhaps in the closing minutes against a physical side like Northern Ireland, we’ll need a player like Pio. In Retegui, I see that fighting spirit, that drive that’s needed when playing these matches.”