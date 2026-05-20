Southampton CEO apologises for Spygate scandal but insists punishment 'bears no proportion to the offence' amid appeal for play-off final reinstatement

Southampton have finally broken their silence after being sensationally kicked out of the Championship Play-Off Final for spying on Middlesbrough. Tonda Eckert's side were expelled by an independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday, following revelations that the club had sent a junior analyst intern to watch Boro's training session 48 hours before their crucial semi-final meeting - per The Daily Mail.

In a detailed statement, Saints chief executive Parsons admitted to the breach of regulations but confirmed the club is fighting to be reinstated for the final against Hull City. "We have appealed yesterday's decision by the Independent Disciplinary Commission to expel Southampton Football Club from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs, and to impose a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season," Parsons confirmed.

"Before turning to that appeal, I want to address our supporters, our players, and the wider football community directly and without equivocation."