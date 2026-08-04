Sources: Zavier Gozo nears $15 million move to Crystal Palace as USMNT and Real Salt Lake star inches closer to Premier League transfer

GOAL can confirm that Palace are close to sealing a deal to sign Gozo, who has been linked with a big leap to Europe for months. Gozo had previously stated his hopes of moving to Europe earlier this year and had been receiving interest from several top clubs, including Ajax and Monaco, as well as some late pushes elsewhere. However, sources told GOAL earlier this year that Real Salt Lake preferred to keep hold of their star for the rest of the season and would only sell for the right price, one that would likely price out most non-Premier League clubs. Several were interested, with Aston Villa among four Premier League teams that pursued the winger, GOAL can confirm.

That price ultimately is around $15 million, and the team is Palace. Sources tell GOAL that a deal is expected to be wrapped up within the next 24 hours and that Gozo will undergo his medical with Palace this week ahead of his big move to the Premier League.

News of Palace's interest in Gozo was first reported by the Athletic.