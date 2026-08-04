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Sources: Zavier Gozo nears $15 million move to Crystal Palace as USMNT and Real Salt Lake star inches closer to Premier League transfer
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What happened
GOAL can confirm that Palace are close to sealing a deal to sign Gozo, who has been linked with a big leap to Europe for months. Gozo had previously stated his hopes of moving to Europe earlier this year and had been receiving interest from several top clubs, including Ajax and Monaco, as well as some late pushes elsewhere. However, sources told GOAL earlier this year that Real Salt Lake preferred to keep hold of their star for the rest of the season and would only sell for the right price, one that would likely price out most non-Premier League clubs. Several were interested, with Aston Villa among four Premier League teams that pursued the winger, GOAL can confirm.
That price ultimately is around $15 million, and the team is Palace. Sources tell GOAL that a deal is expected to be wrapped up within the next 24 hours and that Gozo will undergo his medical with Palace this week ahead of his big move to the Premier League.
News of Palace's interest in Gozo was first reported by the Athletic.
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Why Crystal Palace?
The signing sees Palace, who already have U.S. Men's National Team regular Chris Richards in the squad, add one of American soccer's fastest-rising stars. Sources tell GOAL that the club's plan for Gozo's development was a key factor in getting the deal done.
The club also has a history of developing talented attackers, including stars like Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, as well as a reputation for helping those players take the next step when and if the time is right. The hope is now that Gozo can be the next young attacker to make waves at the London club.
Additionally, Palace will be playing European soccer this season after winning the Conference League last season. That booked them a spot in the Europa League this season, which means the club will need a deep roster to compete.
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Gozo's breakout
Gozo, who came up through Real Salt Lake's academy, made his MLS debut in October 2023 and signed his first contract with RSL in February 2024. His big break came in 2025, though, as the teenager provided four goals and three assists in 1,815 minutes in his first real season in MLS.
This season has been even better. Through 16 games, Gozo has six goals and five assists, which earned him a selection for last week's All-Star Game.
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What comes next?
Sources tell GOAL that Gozo is expected to start tonight's Leagues Cup game against Tigres in what could be his final match with the club. Crystal Palace, who will be led by new coach Pierre Sage, will open their Premier League season on Aug. 22 when they visit Everton in their first official match of the domestic campaign.
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