'Sometimes maybe good, sometimes...' - USMNT can beat anyone, so why do they fall apart in big games?

Gennaro Gattuso has always been a fiery man. As a player, he did all of the dirty work for AC Milan, playing alongside Andrea Pirlo - the more creative of a world class midfield duo. To be sure, Gattuso was a fine footballer. But his real appeal? The way he scrapped, no matter what.

It's an attitude he parlayed into management. Much like in his playing days, Gattuso is not a tactical genius. But his fiery passion, his outspokenness, his pure rage have never really left him. Over the years, it hasn't yielded much managerial success - something he hopes to change in his current role with Italy. He won a Coppa Italia with Napoli in 2020, but his win rate as a manager is a disappointing 43 percent.

Yet his time at the helm of 11 different teams has yielded some tremendous soundbites. Chief among them was a viral clip when he was on the verge of leaving OFI Crete, a struggling Greek side flirting with bankruptcy. When asked to articulate the performances of his players, Gattuso, in full, hand-waving incredulity, delivered an immortal line:

"Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t"

And so, with that in mind, we arrive at the United States Men's National Team. This is a baffling unit of players, consisting mostly of high-level MLS talent, complemented with a few European stalwarts, and one or two elite players sprinkled in. Player for player, the USMNT are comfortably among the top 30 teams in the world. Yet there is a sense that they should be more.

And perhaps the pure joy of watching them is that you never quite know what you're going to get. This is a team that, in theory, can beat anyone. But, as the past two years have shown, they can be outclassed by any opponent of any level - especially when the games count. Sometimes, they are very good. Other times, they look like they can lose to anyone.

That will truly be tested at the end of this week. The U.S.'s record in competitive play - and significant friendlies - under Mauricio Pochettino is poor. Contests against Portugal and Belgium may not look be down as tournament football, but they are the first, and only, chances Pochettino has to try his preferred system with a full strength team. The time for experimentation is over. The U.S. need to win the games that do not technically count.