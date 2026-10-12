‘Slap on the wrist’ for Man City would be ‘an absolute farce’ as Danny Mills explains ‘fitting’ seven-season punishment for the Blues after 114 FFP breaches

Asked if a “slap of the wrist” for City would see the Premier League lose control of their own product, while suffering a major loss of face in the eyes of a global audience, former Blues defender Mills - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the guide to the best online casinos - told GOAL: “If it's a slap on the wrist, it's an absolute farce.

“Everton were done on one or two charges. [Nottingham] Forest the same. Six points, four points, a couple of charges, and they were open about it. They were honest about it. OK, Forest maybe not as much, but Everton were very clear.

“Everton were unfortunate because of the stadium situation. Because obviously their owner was sanctioned and money was pulled from them, and they got done for six points. So you've got to change that.

“We're looking at seven major breaches, aren't we? I know there are 114 but there are clearly seven or eight seasons where financial doping was massive. And that is the biggest problem.

“I think you're going to have to look at those seven seasons, eight seasons, and say, ‘well, that's what they really need to be punished for, seriously’. And then the fact they haven't helped out, they've delayed it as long as possible. You could add a punishment on top for that.

“That's just how the justice system works. You get a speeding fine, you hold your hands up, admit it, you get three points. You go to court, fight it, lose, get six points. It shouldn't be massively complicated, should it? For me, a punishment for seven seasons would be fitting.”