Shakira and Gerard Pique clash again! – Singer takes ex-partner back to court over children's holiday travel

The long-running saga between Pique and Shakira has taken a new turn in the courtrooms of Catalonia. On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, the pair arrived at the City of Justice in Barcelona for a hearing that had been kept strictly under wraps by both legal teams.

While the initial custody agreement reached in late 2022 allowed Shakira to relocate to the United States with the children, the practicalities of the transatlantic divide have prompted this new legal request. The singer, who has recently been based in Madrid during her latest tour, traveled back to her former home city to argue that the current visitation schedule places an undue burden on the minors. According to reports from El Mundo, the atmosphere was professional but tense as both parties personally attended the proceedings rather than delegating the matter entirely to their respective attorneys.

The primary focus of this specific legal challenge is the travel routine for the children during shorter school breaks. Shakira is reportedly asking the judge to reconsider the "regime of visits" to ensure that the children do not have to spend a significant portion of their time off flying between Miami and Barcelona.