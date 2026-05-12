AFP
'This season has been difficult' - Mason Greenwood makes big statement on his future as Marseille forward named in Ligue 1 Team of the Year
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Top scorer for Marseille again
Marseille have endured a challenging campaign, with the appointment of new manager Habib Beye in February failing to spark a significant domestic turnaround. Amidst the collective struggle, Greenwood has again emerged as the club's standout performer, tallying 26 goals across all competitions. His individual brilliance was officially recognised this week as he earned a place in the prestigious Ligue 1 Team of the Year.
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Desire to remain in France
While picking up his individual accolade, the 24-year-old forward took the opportunity to address speculation regarding a summer transfer. As quoted by Foot Mercato, he said: “This season has sometimes been difficult collectively, especially in recent months, but individually I think I've had a good season. There are some incredible players in this team of the year, so it's nice to receive this trophy. Ligue 1 is a wonderful league. We play incredible matches and, for me, it's one of the best leagues I've played in. I hope I can stay.”
Elite interest
Greenwood’s impressive return of 16 league goals and six assists has reportedly alerted several of Europe's heavyweights, including Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund. Strained relations within the dressing room had previously suggested a summer exit was inevitable, but his long-term contract running until June 2029 provides Marseille with significant leverage. The club must now decide whether to build around their primary goalscorer or cash in on his high market value.
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Final push for European places
Marseille conclude their campaign this Sunday, hosting fifth-placed Rennes in a direct battle for European qualification. Currently sixth with 56 points, OM sit three points behind Rennes but hold a slender two-point lead over AS Monaco in seventh, with a top-six finish required to secure a place in continental competition next season. The fixture also serves as a Golden Boot decider, as Greenwood looks to close a four-goal gap on Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul.