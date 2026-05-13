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Sean Dyche sets the record straight! Ex-Premier League manager addresses claims he's joined right-wing political party Reform
Dyche responds to viral AI image
Dyche acted swiftly to distance himself from the political misinformation spreading online. The 54-year-old took to his official Instagram account to issue a direct statement to his followers after a mocked-up graphic gained traction. He was characteristically blunt in shutting down the speculation. He wrote: "Warning to people following…There is an A.I. image going about saying I have joined Reform. NOT TRUE. End of."
The viral post had included a fake quote designed to look like an official endorsement, which read: "I’ve always believed in hard work, honesty and putting Britain first. That’s why I’m backing Reform UK."
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History of fake social media quotes
This latest incident is not the first time the manager has had words falsely attributed to him. He has previously been associated with internet memes claiming he regularly uses the phrase "utter woke nonsense". Despite the phrase becoming synonymous with his persona, he has never actually said it. In a magazine interview with FourFourTwo last year, he reflected on the bizarre nature of being an online meme. He explained: "I get asked about this all the time. I wish I’d copyrighted it. Considering I didn’t actually say it, it does follow me around."
An extensive managerial track record
Before dealing with off-pitch matters, his most recent stint was at Nottingham Forest, lasting 114 days. During this period, he oversaw 25 matches, securing 10 wins across all competitions. This short spell followed a tenure at Everton, where he managed 83 matches and claimed 26 victories over 710 days. However, he is best known for his marathon 3,454-day reign at Burnley, racking up 152 wins in 425 matches. His managerial journey began at Watford, where he won 17 of his 49 matches in charge. Following his departure, Forest have improved under Vitor Pereira, earning four wins in last 10 league games.
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What lies ahead for the manager?
With Forest now mathematically safe from relegation following West Ham United's defeat to Arsenal, the club have secured their top-flight status. Meanwhile, the highly experienced 54-year-old remains unattached. Armed with a vast managerial history, he will carefully consider his options as he searches for his next opportunity in football.