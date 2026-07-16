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'Save us Cristiano Ronaldo fans!' - IShowSpeed pleads with Lamine Yamal to lead Spain to victory against Argentina & CR7's nemesis Lionel Messi in World Cup final
A desperate plea from a Ronaldo superfan
As the footballing world prepares for a blockbuster World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, one of the internet's most prominent figures has made his allegiances clear. IShowSpeed, a devoted follower of Ronaldo, has turned to Barcelona starlet Yamal to prevent what he describes as a "disaster" for the CR7 fanbase.
With Portugal having exited the tournament in the round of 16, Speed has watched in horror as Argentina marched toward a second consecutive final. The streamer, who has been a constant presence at matches throughout the tournament, is now pinning all his hopes on the teenage sensation to stop the Argentina legend from lifting the trophy once again on July 19.
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Speed's message to Yamal
During a recent live stream shared across social media, the emotional creator directed a specific message to the Spanish winger. He shouted, "Don't play, Lamine; just go, just win. Win against Argentina in the World Cup final, Lamine, please. Please, Lamine. Please, Lamine. Save me, Lamine Yamal, save me. Save me from disaster."
The prospect of Messi winning a second World Cup has clearly left the Ronaldo loyalist feeling vulnerable. Speed continued: "I can’t deal with this another year. If Messi wins a World Cup again, I don’t know what I can say as a Ronaldo fan. I can’t say anything. I can’t say anything. So Lamine Yamal, save us Ronaldo fans."
The battle of the generations
The final represents more than just a trophy; it is a clash of eras. Messi has been the undisputed star of the tournament so far, recording a staggering eight goals and four assists as he looks to cement his status as the greatest of all time. His influence on the Argentine side remains as potent as ever, leading them past England in a heated semi-final to reach the showpiece event.
In contrast, Yamal has had a more subdued tournament by his own lofty standards. The 19-year-old has managed only one goal and one assist across seven matches, but his potential to produce a moment of magic remains Spain's greatest threat. For Speed and the Ronaldo camp, Yamal is the last line of defence in the perpetual GOAT debate that continues to divide the sport.
- AFP
Is Speed's presence a bad omen?
The tournament has been a rollercoaster for Speed, whose vocal support has often felt like a curse for the teams he backs. After seeing England fall to the Albiceleste earlier this week, his desperation has reached a breaking point. The upcoming final is his last chance to see Messi denied the ultimate glory, which would further distance the Argentine from Ronaldo in terms of international accolades.
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