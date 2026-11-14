John Fisher agrees to sell San Jose Earthquakes to Alden co-founder Heath Freeman in reported $625m deal

Fisher purchased the Quakes in 2007 after two years of an official hiatus - buying the franchise for just $20 million. In 2015, thanks to investment from Fisher and local government, the Quakes opened PayPal Park, one of a wave of soccer-specific stadiums constructed in MLS.

Material success, though, has been harder to come by. The Quakes won the Supporters' Shield in 2012, a season that saw star man Chris Wondolowski named MVP. Otherwise, though, the trophy cabinet under Fisher's ownership is barren.

He announced the sale in a statement:

"My family and I have loved owning this club for almost 20 years, and we are extremely grateful for the support of our amazing fans as well as the hard work of all of our coaches, players and staff," said Fisher. "We would like to thank Jared Shawlee and the executive staff for their leadership and the entire Quakes front office for their commitment to the club, the fans and the community.

"We have so many great memories, from our first game back in 2008, the incredible stadium groundbreaking ceremony, winning the Supporters’ Shield and seeing Wondo break the MLS record with four goals in the pouring rain. Heath shares our belief in this club and this community, and he brings the ambition and commitment to take the Quakes forward. Thank you, San Jose.”