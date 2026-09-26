Roy Keane tells 'cheating' Manchester City to 'take their medicine' following guilty verdict on Premier League charges

Keane added that the team must now face the consequences. "Whatever they have won over the last few years, they deserve to be punished. Where we start and finish with that is difficult but they were cheating. They've been found guilty of it and they have to take their medicine now. It was a shock to be found guilty of so many of the charges," Keane stated.

Ian Wright echoed these sentiments, questioning the impact on rival teams. Wright said: "They should be punished for it. They may have been able to experience those memories and all those great times together but when you look at the teams chasing them who were doing it right, it's not right. What have we taken from Liverpool and Klopp's legacy, and that team? What could they have experienced? They cheated to get it done and other players have missed out on that."