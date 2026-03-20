Rome, there is a detail in the Zaragoza deal: if they do not exercise the buy-back option, they must pay a penalty to Bayern Munich

Since arriving in Italy, Zaragoza has played four out of seven league matches for Roma, starting two of them, and has clocked up a total of 135 minutes, during which he provided one assist, setting up Malen with the decisive pass for the goal that broke the deadlock against Napoli (the match ended 2–2). He also played both legs of the Europa League round of 16 tie against Bologna for the Giallorossi: he started the draw at the Dall’Ara, whilst in the return leg he came on in the final ten minutes of extra time to replace Celik. His future remains a mystery for now; Roma are convinced of the youngster’s quality, but he is currently struggling to find consistency: his performances over the coming months will be assessed, with a final decision to be made at the end of the season.