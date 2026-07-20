Rodri wins Golden Ball, Kylian Mbappe claims Golden Boot as FIFA announces 2026 World Cup awards

Spain’s success was reflected throughout the individual awards, with Unai Simon named the tournament’s best goalkeeper and presented with the adidas Golden Glove.

Pau Cubarsi, meanwhile, received the Young Player Award. The honor is available to players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, with the winner selected by FIFA’s Technical Study Group.

The Netherlands completed the list of winners by claiming the FIFA Fair Play Trophy, awarded to the team that finished first in the tournament’s fair play standings.