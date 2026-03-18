Ribery: "Bayern Munich are simply too strong – they’re the best in the world and favourites for the Champions League. But Atalanta put up a real fight too. And what a sight the Dea fans were!"

On the day of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie between Bayern Munich and Atalanta, Franck Ribéry, the Bavarian legend who ended his career in Italy with Fiorentina and Salernitana, spoke to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*. For *La Dea* to progress, they would need to overturn the 1–6 deficit from the first leg right here in Bergamo...

“Bayern are too strong, but Atalanta are also very good,” explains Ribery, who is currently taking a coaching course at Coverciano. “Palladino and his team have certainly given it their all. The point is that this Bayern side is simply too strong: they’d be a tough opponent for anyone. Right now, they’re the strongest team around, hands down. They’re at the very top in every aspect: technically, tactically, physically. They’re in a league of their own; everyone could see that. As far as I’m concerned, they’re favourites to win the Champions League.”