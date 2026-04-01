Revealed: Roberto De Zerbi to be given 'Sir Alex Ferguson-esque' role at Tottenham as Premier League relegation candidates make Italian more than a coach

Under the terms of his agreement, De Zerbi is expected to be the central figure in all footballing decisions, including the vital tasks of squad building and recruitment. It is a structure that has become increasingly rare in the modern game, where even serial winners like Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta operate within strict executive frameworks. The report suggests the former Brighton boss was initially hesitant to take the job mid-season. However, the executive team were so determined to land their man that they agreed to align fully with his vision, offering complete managerial autonomy.