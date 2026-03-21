Goal.com
Live
SS Lazio Unveil The Stadio Flaminio ProjectGetty Images Sport
Redazione Calciomercato

Translated by

Repubblica - Lazio: anti-Lotito leaflet uncovered: "Military-style organisation aiming to force the club to change hands"

Operational base behind the smear campaign against Lazio president Claudio Lotito uncovered

The Carabinieri have identified a location in Marino, in the metropolitan city of Rome, which may be an operational base for the alleged hostile campaign against Lazio president Claudio Lotito. According to the Rome edition of *La Repubblica*, the site is a printing works that had previously been searched on the grounds that it was linked to circles within the Biancocelesti fanbase, as part of an investigation which, according to the investigators, goes beyond mere sporting disputes.


The facility appears to reveal a particularly high level of organisation. Prosecutors speculate that it is ‘so well-developed as to be comparable to the well-known military-style organisation of ultras groups, in particular the Ultras Lazio, considered the heirs of Fabrizio Piscitelli’s Irriducibili, known as Diabolik’.



  • A picture that echoes patterns already observed in the past and suggests a coordinated campaign. At the heart of the investigation are banners, posters, stickers and a series of repeated pressures, including anonymous phone calls, some of which were threatening in tone. The investigators’ hypothesis is that these actions were aimed at pressuring Lotito to relinquish control of the club or to alter its structure, with possible consequences for the market valuation of a listed club.


    As further highlighted by the Rome edition of La Repubblica, investigators from the Rome Investigative Unit have focused their attention on locations believed to be organisational hubs, including the printing works itself, considered one of the centres for producing campaign material against the president. This is a factor that reinforces the idea of a structured, rather than sporadic, campaign. The charges, levelled at at least five people, relate to various acts deemed to be intimidating: death threats circulated on social media, posters, phone calls and emails addressed to Lotito or his associates. The suspects are also alleged to have disseminated false information with the aim of fuelling media and public pressure.


    The case bears similarities to events between 2005 and 2006, when the judiciary spoke of an intimidation campaign aimed at forcing Lotito to sell his shares in Lazio. In that case too, convictions were handed down involving prominent figures from the Curva Nord.


    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
Lazio crest
Lazio
LAZ