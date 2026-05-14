Real Madrid president Florentino Perez denies hiring Xabi Alonso was a mistake and addresses Vinicius Jr contract uncertainty

During the discussion with Josep Pedrerol, Perez remained steadfast that the decision to hire former Blancos midfielder Alonso was correct at the time. He said: "No. It was a matter of circumstances. It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn't have a preseason. When you don't have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought the change (the dismissal) would help, but it only worked for a bit before they fell apart again."