AFP
Real Madrid loanee Endrick bags goal & assist as Lyon beat PSG in huge Ligue 1 upset
Endrick sparkles at the Parc des Princes
Facing a PSG side fresh from a dominant Champions League quarter-final victory over Liverpool, the visitors struck early when Endrick latched onto a pass from Afonso Moreira to slot home a clinical finish past Matvey Safonov in the sixth minute.
Just twelve minutes later, Endrick turned provider as he released Moreira into space with a perfectly weighted through ball. Moreira kept his composure to double Lyon's lead, leaving Luis Enrique’s rotated PSG side in complete shock.
- AFP
Ramos fails from the spot
PSG were handed a lifeline just after the half-hour mark when Lucas Hernandez was fouled in the box by Ainsley Maitland-Niles. With the chance to halve the deficit, Goncalo Ramos stepped up to the penalty spot, but his tame effort was easily saved by Dominik Greif.
The misery continued for the hosts before the break as Vitinha was forced off with an injury. Lyon remained resilient, with Abner Vinicius almost adding a third through a spectacular acrobatic effort that forced a fine save from Matvei Safonov. Lyon headed in at the break with a deserved two-goal advantage, having clinical punished PSG's sluggish start.
Luis Enrique turns to the bench
Desperate to salvage a result and keep second placed Lens at arm's length at the top of the table, Luis Enrique introduced the big guns in the second half. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele, and Lee Kang-in were all summoned from the bench to add attacking impetus.
Lyon, however, refused to buckle under the relentless Parisian pressure. Moreira remained a threat on the counter-attack, nearly putting the game out of reach in the 55th minute with a stinging drive that Safonov did well to parry.
- AFP
Champions League race heats up
PSG finally found the net in stoppage time through a moment of individual brilliance from Kvaratskhelia, but it proved to be too little, too late. The 2-1 defeat leaves the Parisians just one point ahead of Lens at the Ligue 1 summit, albeit with a game in hand against Nantes.
Lyon, meanwhile, are sitting in fourth, behind third-placed Lille on goals scored. With Endrick continuing to impress they will fancy their chances of securing a top-three finish and a place at Europe's top table. Fonseca's side will next face Auxerre at home on April 25.