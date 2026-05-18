Raheem Sterling 'cynicism' blasted by Robin van Persie as Feyenoord boss insists ex-Man City & Chelsea winger deserves more 'respect'

Sterling was handed a rare start by Van Persie on the final day of the season, playing over 70 minutes as Feyenoord secured a second-place finish. While the former Manchester City and Arsenal striker admitted the winger had a mixed performance, he was quick to divert the conversation toward the treatment Sterling has received from the Dutch media and fans.

"He was unlucky at times," Van Persie told reporters after the match. "But there were also a number of times where he was in a good position. In the second half, for example, when he produced a good run inside. Personally, I struggle with the cynicism surrounding him. I think respect is more appropriate. In any case, I don't like cynicism. I can't stand the whole atmosphere around him."