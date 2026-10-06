Premier League must be 'disbanded and recreated', says Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan amid Man City financial scandal

Jordan has suggested taking the nuclear option regarding the future of English football's top flight. Speaking on talkSPORT's White and Jordan show, the outspoken pundit argued that the competition's foundational regulations are vastly outdated compared to the wealth of modern ownership models.

While clubs flexed their financial muscles this summer with a combined transfer spend reaching £3.5bn, Jordan remains unconvinced that minor adjustments to the rulebook will suffice. He feels the entire structure must be torn down to accommodate the sophisticated nature of state-backed entities like Manchester City.