Senior football figures have made it clear that Manchester City must face their punishment before this season ends. The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that the club have been found guilty of all charges relating to financial breaches between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Rivals are increasingly anxious that allowing Manchester City to finish the campaign without facing consequences could lead to severe uncertainty, especially if they win the title again. The pressure is now mounting on the independent commission to act swiftly.