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Pozzo: "Udinese is looking for investment partners like Atalanta; our club is worth €300 million"

Udinese
Serie A

The owner has been at the helm of the Friuli-based team for 40 years.

Giampaolo Pozzo is about to mark 40 years as owner of Udinese.


The owner of the Friuli-based club told Radio Rai Gr Parlamento: “We don’t want to sell, but to internationalise the club to improve our sporting results, a bit like Atalanta did.”

“Como is a miracle: money alone isn’t enough; you also need to be skilled in managing and signing players. I don’t know them, but they’re very good and have invested their money wisely.”


"Ours is a regional budget and the aim is a comfortable survival; that’s what our resources allow. Then it may happen that one of our players breaks through and becomes difficult to keep, but to reach the European cups we need more. The deal we had signed involved selling Udinese for €300 million, but we don’t intend to sell: we’re looking for investment from a fund solely to improve our sporting performance."


  • "Of all the managers I’ve had, I have fond memories of Zaccheroni’s achievements and those of Spalletti, who is an excellent manager. I know what he’s capable of; with patience, he’ll get things back on track at Juventus."


    "Among the players, the one I have the fondest memories of is Di Natale, but I could also mention Bierhoff."

    "Lucca did well here and had some excellent seasons, scoring goals and showing character. At Napoli? We need to be a bit patient; I don’t know why such a young player’s form would dip from one year to the next."


    "This year we have some very strong players. We paid €3 million for Davis; he’s a brilliant striker and has a great attitude towards us. He’s had difficult moments, but if you give him the ball, he knows how to handle it and scores goals."

    "Solet? It’s difficult to put a price on him in the transfer market; I don’t feel comfortable doing so because we’re not the stock exchange. It’s hard to set a valuation; he’s very good and important for our defence."


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